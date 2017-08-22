A newsviner is gonna win Powerball - and it is us!

My local neighbor is a real estate lawyer. Advised me that my winning ticket is worth 650 billion dollars, not the measly 650 million advertised. So, I came up with a plan to spend most of it quickly.

1) purchase the upper peninsula of Michigan. Includes the Mackinaw bridge and Poe locks. The transit fees pay the property taxes.

2) build a titanium statue of liberty there. Different from the French version at a New Jersey isle. This will have a different lady portrayed very week. First is a native American from five nation's. We will proceed through the 68 heritage's I remember from my home town. Four high speed elevators. Yes, you can see Russia, Ontario, Chicago and Detroit. On a clear day, Cleveland!

3) thousands of acres of camp grounds for city school students. Good food, hiking, kayak, canoe, swimming, cooking, sports, archery, and a vast library. All for free! Yes, they have to have chaperones, gear, and transportation. They will make new friends. Learn new skills. Enjoy everything from blizzard ice storms to wild life stealing their groceries.

3a) almost forgot! Every child, who does not yet have one, gains a new iPad loaded with music, languages, math. Learning games, geography, design, coding. Literature, hobbies, photo. Etc.

4) the waterway from Georgian Bay to Lake Ontario. Yup, this will produce electric power for free. Plus a genuine transport route when I need to go out for breakfast in an Italian family restaurant.

5) VA:. We will sponsor a definitive poll of desert storm veterans. 250,000 have applied for medical and disability. Only 5,000 approved for disability. We will carefully interview 2,500 others at random and list the symptoms. The guvmit spent 174 million so far with no result. We will do more with less.

6) from the 650 billion dollars, I only need about $300,000 for the rest of my life. So, it is a worthy task to improve our children's exposure to the real world. Away from concrete and asphalt. Propaganda not permitted. There was a song about 'another brick in the wall'. I play this everyday after school to remind the youngest to be interested, aware, play sports and not just watch.

7) newsviners may have better ideas. Please add your improvements and ideas to the above list of things I think will improve American society.

8) it is gonna take an entire generation of genuine hard work to rebuild fractured American society. Please roll up sleeves and let's go.