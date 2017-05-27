Ep. 144 - Gov. John Kasich | The Axe Files with David Axelrod

This is a long interview with John Kasich. The target audience on May 4th was ........

Reviewing last evening and today, events have occurred. Words have been uttered that change the calendar for regime change. Will not wait until 2020.

the new attack reportings against Pence is a signal that he has to be replaced soon. Likely by Kasich.

Trump impeachmemt is political. No need to suspect or prove any criminal mischief. The train whistle has already signalled that this locomotive has steam up and tractive power.