U.S. general wants thousands more troops to break Afghan stalemate

Originally published by Reuters.

Phil Stewart and Ali Idrees are writers.

Frances Kerry is editior.

 

i checked various american news APP sites and none had this story.  General John Nicholson is requestng 5,500 additional army soldiers into Afghanistan.  He says he can combat al-quida, ISIS and others with the 8,400 Ametican army soldiers stationed in Afghanistan.

 

he cannot match up to the pakistanni coming north.  Now, about four months ago, a press conference via satellite had the top american general say (c-span) that most american GI's are in garrison.  Only a few out in the field.  Approx. 80% of two provinces were in taliban control.

 

the president visited Tampa Central Command earlier this week.  General Votel may have had the opportunity to update Trump on the muddled east situations.

