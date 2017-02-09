Originally published by Reuters.

Phil Stewart and Ali Idrees are writers.

Frances Kerry is editior.

i checked various american news APP sites and none had this story. General John Nicholson is requestng 5,500 additional army soldiers into Afghanistan. He says he can combat al-quida, ISIS and others with the 8,400 Ametican army soldiers stationed in Afghanistan.

he cannot match up to the pakistanni coming north. Now, about four months ago, a press conference via satellite had the top american general say (c-span) that most american GI's are in garrison. Only a few out in the field. Approx. 80% of two provinces were in taliban control.

the president visited Tampa Central Command earlier this week. General Votel may have had the opportunity to update Trump on the muddled east situations.