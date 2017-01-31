Caterpillar moving headquarters, CEO from Peoria to Chicago - News - Journal Star - Peoria, IL

This move to Chicago area saves travel time for the high level Caterpillar executves. Also closer to people resources needed over the next few years such as legal, finance, research.

The strategy of producing mining equipment has failed. The Aurora plant northwest of Chicago will lose 800 factory floor jobs over the next 18 months. Some will show up in Arkansas and a few in Decatur, Illinois.

infrastructure: federal and state budgets for highway repaving may provide a slight increase in rentals to contractors by dealers.

Over the next 15 years, there will be far fewer Caterpillar employees in Peoria. Suggest the city begin now, or yeserday, to entice businsses to come on in and hire really very fine employees.