About PACEM

Hey Iranians, c'mon over for pizza, hot dogs, Ford pick up trucks, Camaro autos, friendship.

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By bestquest
Sun Jan 29, 2017 1:24 PM
Some days, the east coast DC to wall street axis of evil fails.  

 

Yeserday was one of those.

 

Publish a travel edict without detail.

 

We will have clarity from courts by Thursday.  However, there is a more important step we can make rght now and help alleviate war in Yemen, Syria, etc.

 

With a big smile, give a tourist visa to every Persian person who wants a Ford pick up truck, Camaro, Mustang.  They land in Chicago, enjoy deep dish pizza, all beef hot dogs, art, architecture, music, friendship.  Then, amtrak to Detroit to pick out their vehicle.  

 

The young Persian people are more AMERICAN than our own youts.

