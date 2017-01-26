Federal EPA goes kaput

http://hosted2.ap.org/apdefault/3d281c11a96b4ad082fe88aa0db04305/Article_2017-01-26-US--Trump-EPA/id-98c806a2ec604f7ab1b903c9f97d8477

Ebell, transition team guy is wrong. Global warming warning is not from junk science.

Reducing manpower at EPA from 15,000 to 7,500 is a start.

Here is how to sort through, based on education, experience, ethics, results.

Folks with degrees in chemical engineering, mining, biology, zoology, microbiology, virus and bacteria, nuclear, water treatment, petroleum engineering stay put. We need you all - badly. The political appointees, pencil pushers, lazies must go.

Kindly comment your own personal interactions with EPA peoples.

Mine are very negative related to clean air from diesel emissions.

Details below in comments at various nations.

written by Michael Biesecker and Seth Borenstein, Associated Press