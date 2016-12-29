NBC Breaking News Dies

Effective new years eve, NBC is shutting down their breaking news APP.

This service has been number one or two site for accurate, verified news and information for the 21 months i have read it. A big thank you to the employees who have provided outstanding results - every day. The younger peoples rely on it compared to CNN, MSNBC, Washington Post or NY Times.

Bloomberg has updated their news APP within the past few days and content is at 10% of the previous set up.

News junkies still have AP, market watch, cnbc, yahoo finance - for examples of reasonable but not intense news APP's.

Expecting less news that is verified and more opinion, more from 'sources' and more from DC press releases. False news, malicious content, persuading propaganda may be easier to distribute to our citizens with fewer hard working real reporters.

Happy New Year to all.

Please drive safely.