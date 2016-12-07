Newsvine

Pearl Harbor, Somewhere Remembered

By bestquest
Wed Dec 7, 2016 5:04 AM
https://www.c-span.org/video/?415761-1/tour-pearl-harbor-memorials

 

Quick review for a start today.

Daniel provides us the over view.

More interviews from survivors at c-span site.

 

This is why we have NSA, CIA

 

Czarnecki

 

