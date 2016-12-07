Pearl Harbor, Somewhere Remembered

https://www.c-span.org/video/?415761-1/tour-pearl-harbor-memorials
Quick review for a start today.
Daniel provides us the over view.
More interviews from survivors at c-span site.
This is why we have NSA, CIA
Czarnecki
https://www.c-span.org/video/?415761-1/tour-pearl-harbor-memorials
Quick review for a start today.
Daniel provides us the over view.
More interviews from survivors at c-span site.
This is why we have NSA, CIA
Czarnecki
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment