Carrier in Indianapolis is the $0.175 per hour Miracle

No Politics. Just local economic evaluation for Carrier keeping 1,000 blue collar assembly jobs in the west side of Indianapolis, Indiana.

The corporation recieves $7 million dollars over ten years in tax rebate. $700,000 per year.

Each full time blue collar factory worker supports one more job out in their community. White collar folks spend their money differently and support more local community jobs, up to three.

We have the 1,000 at Carrier plus another 1,000 at restaurants, convenience stores, child care centers, teachers, donut shop, walmart.

$700,000 divided by 2,000 = $350 per year per worker.

$350 divided by 2,000 hours worked per year = $0.175 per hour government tax rebate to Carrier.

Offset easily by a few state income factors: the Indiana state income tax paid by 2,000 peoples working in Indianapolis. They also pay local taxes that pay police, fire, courts.

Offset easily by not paying 1,000 Carrier employees unemployment, providing food stamps and medicaid. As weeks and months pass by, another local 1,000 jobs will disappear. Adding to government social support costs.

MSNBC today, after supper, had Joy ftom NYC dashing / mashing this saving of 1,000 jobs - plus the 1,000 others in the community I want you to appreciate. Her viewpoint is democrat vs republican. No consideration for Carrier, its employees, the city of Indianapolis, the state of Indiana. Her very common nyc east coast arrogance comes from never having worked. Sitting on a chair, looking into a camera and giving the audience her harsh evaluation is disheartening. Too many media talking heads, panels who have zero experience in what they are discussing.

Downtown Indianapolis is worth the trip.