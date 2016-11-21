In Bypassing Warren As VP, Clinton Raises Risk Of Losing To Trump | The Huffington Post

Jonathon Greenberg provided us that the VP choice was gonna be an election disaster.

This just occurred to me about four days ago.

And Hillary took the risk four months ago and we have had two weeks of angry tears on newsvine.

And calling for change from electorial college to nationwide populat vote only. Which gives New England and California all the power. A no sale proposition.

dems lost the senate majority anyway!

this was not a trickle down FDR election. This was percolate up. The loss of 900 state seats since 2009 to republicans displays the dems walk away from families to me.

The knowledge that republicans would retain majority in house for about eight weeks shoulda been ace clues.

dems ignored the young voters, working families, and are welded to wall street below their navals.