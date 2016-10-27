20/20 American Election Choices, Failure to Look Ahead, Continuing the Struggle and Our Jouney Together

it is spring of 20/20 and political discussion is all the rage.

2017 and 2018 turned out to be a big bust for families and elderly.

Shumer and Nancy passed tax reductions for businesses. Hillary signed on.

Elderly witnessed more medical refusals by medicare as most ifunds were transferred to increasing subsidies for children's coverage, which is ok.

Pentagon won approval for F-35 model T, named for the two trillion dollar expenditure and crash durability that matches Henry's model T.

Major components have been outsourced to China, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Phillipines. The wiring harnesses, computors and hydraulics were kept home in Mexico. Cleveland has the landing gear.

Republican message beginning January 22, 2017 has been harsh threats toward citizens who work, farm, own a store or perform services. They will re-write over two million pages of tax legislation and ten million pages of tax regulations to squeeze the cash out of your wallet, purse, mattress or overseas accounts. They had wanted a January 21st release, but Hillary had a big party at the new Trump DC hotel and they attended until the wee hours.

here are the available candidates from the five political parties:

republican - Hillary Clinton

democrat - none, still squabling over losing both house and senate in 2018 primaries and general elections.

progressive worker amalgamated - John Huntsman, John Kasich, Johnny Be Good, John

war mongers incorporated - Petraeus, Keene, Bolton, Kristol, Grumman, Gunman, pentagon

peace- Pete Seeger, Pope Francis, Me, US Navy, Chicago - all neighborhoods, pentacost

let us join together and whittle the list down to only those who will absolutely fail american society, bring about divisions, hatred and failures.

OR

vote for the very best peoples at every level of governance.

good luck and god bless.