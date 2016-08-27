Bragging Billionaires, Bravado Beyond Belief, Big Battling Broadsides

Donald and Hillary fill newsvine item choices on the front page. The average neighborhood family had Friday as payday. A bit of grocery shopping, quick supper at a chain fast food or deli. Back to school shopping for supplies, clothes and new shoes. Just how are mom and dad impressed by the presidential campaign in a city that is 85% democrat!? Does it even matter?

First, mom and dad do not have time available to view msnbc, fox and cnn panels endlessly discuss the daily campaign excuses. To help them out, we newsviners can boil down the chatter to likely facts. Let us try to be impartial and blast both major candudates today. To get the steam engine fired up with anthracite coal, here is a bit of starting kindling.

Donald can say he has ten billion dollars in real assets. This is his estimate of the asking price for the various properties he manages. Notice = not owned. Suggest he is a developer, convincing investors of a healthy return on their faith in his skills. Then, proceeding with land acquisition, gaining zoning, plan approvals and constructions. Management fees.

The actual market values, the replacement costs are probably very much less than his brag value. Perhaps it is his salesman bluff, puffing his product - which is legal. Perhaps he applies a very high inflation rate in his accounting journals due to the high interest rates he pays to investors, banks, and others. The values must increase to support the heavy borrowing. Depreciation is accelerated to offset the income from renters, customers, users.

Right now, I do not view him as sole owner of very much. He is the general manager, representing perhaps hundreds of investors.

A former NY Yankees baseball club executive was often referred to as 'owner'. He liked that title, but he was not. Many families from Cleveland owned major portions of the team.

Now, to Hillary. This hard working lady has accomplishments that she may be very proud of. Many of the charges made by republicans are certainly humorous - bengazzi, private server hacked, confidential data in E-mails. All so old they cannot impress me as ever causing dangerous situations for any of our military.

The foundation income, disbursements, personal visits should be cleared up about this coming Thursday afternoon.

Another feature included in our November ballot are state, county and local officials. Maybe a school bond or millage issue.

We voters need to step back, listen carefully to candidates for offices at local, county, state and federal levels. Please support those who are ethical, educated, well traveled, know the value of the hard earned dollar and work hard to move American society forward.

I am particularly interested in Peace. There is a yuuuge amount of turmoil, hate, nose to nose stand offs, threats, hot heads, strife.

There is also a bumper sticker, short and sweet:

Vote for Freedom