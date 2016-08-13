House panel slams Central Command for painting 'rosy' picture of ISIS threat | TBO.com

Writer is Howard Altman

The house joint task force formed mid December 2015 and promised the American citizens a report quickly, before spring 2016. They did so, and I missed the report:

http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/25/politics/house-intel-committee-pentagon-isis-files/

the IG began their investigation one year ago. Their report will come after the November elections.

Modified intel reports going to decision makers also occurred during the Korean War. A synchophant staffer to McArthur refused to admit that Chinese soldiers had crossed the Yalu River. This was not just an error. This was to maintain McArthur as the ultimate authority for Asian matters.

This particular white washing at CentCom deserves our attention. 18 months ago, two professors from Army War College interviewed junior army officers stationed along the east coast and a majority admitted that they lie. Just what is West Point teaching?