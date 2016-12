By Laurie Kellman and Emily Swanson

Only 28% of our 18 to 30 year old citizens say that the two major parties do a good job of representing the American peoples.

Two thirds report Republucan Party does not care about them.

GenForward poll, 1,940 random. Polled July 9 through 20, 2016

paid for by Black Youth Project at Univ. of Chicago. Used grants from MacArthur and Ford foundations.