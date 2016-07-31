Harry Truman Accepts 1948 Democratic | Video | C-SPAN.org

This is a short video.

Hoping your electronic gadgets can permit viewing.

notice that Robert Taft, Mr. Republican, senator from Ohio is for public housing. A few years later, the slum clearance in DC was apartments with ground level stores accross the street for groceries, etc. the effort failed and the buildings are now federal offices.

notice the farmer increased income from 1933 to 1947.

the 80th congress compared to 2010-2016 congresses is up to the individual newsviner.

Labor is certainly frowned upon by both parties now. Also by MSNBC, CNN and the washington post and new york times.

yet, labor builds the brideges

picks the vegetables and fruit

runs the railroads, builds the freight cars, gondolas and tank cars, locomotives.

union labor works to insure safety inside the refinery, on the shop floor, in the steel mills, foundaries, food processing plants