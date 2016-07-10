Donald Trump likely to choose Indiana Gov. Mike Pence as vice presidential pick - Washington Times

Newsvine

Donald Trump likely to choose Indiana Gov. Mike Pence as vice presidential pick

Story is based from republicans in Indiana.  Probably wishful thinking to get rid of Pence.

 

on the serious side, the republicans needed Kasich as VP or another experienced, ethical, educated person from a democratic state such as Pennsylvania or Michigan.

 

BREAKING

put on the brakes!!

noon Chicago, Monday

Andrea Mitchell has Chris on from Washington Post.

 

Donald phoned him direct and discussed for twenty-five minutes.

 

Donald is quoted as saying there are five people being considered as the VP candidate.

 

Tomorrow is the democrats turn for VP candidate list.

