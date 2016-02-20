Malheur National Wildlife Refuge Occupier Sandy Anderson Released From Custody . News | OPB Current Status: Blessed (1) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored Seeded by bestquest View Original Article: Oregon Public Broadcasting Seeded on Sat Feb 20, 2016 6:54 AM politicsoregonidahomalheur-national-wildlife-refugeportland-sandy-anderson Discuss: ! Quick read. Surprising compassion for an emotionally upset lady. keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment