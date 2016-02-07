Chicago Schools Pay Bigger Bond-Market Penalty Than Puerto Rico - Bloomberg Business

"No state or local government has managed to issue so much debt with credit ratings as low as Chicago schools...."
please post solutions that provide 400,000 students good teachers, responsible administrators and financial solvency.
"No state or local government has managed to issue so much debt with credit ratings as low as Chicago schools...."
please post solutions that provide 400,000 students good teachers, responsible administrators and financial solvency.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment